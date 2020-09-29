VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) Short Interest Up 207.7% in September

VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 681,900 shares, an increase of 207.7% from the August 31st total of 221,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.2 days.

PPH opened at $61.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.79. VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF has a twelve month low of $46.90 and a twelve month high of $68.02.

