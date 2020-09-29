Vaneck Internat REIT ETF Units FP (ASX:REIT) Declares $0.17 Interim Dividend

Vaneck Internat REIT ETF Units FP (ASX:REIT) announced a interim dividend on Monday, September 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, October 16th. This represents a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st.

The business has a fifty day moving average of A$14.44.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vaneck Internat REIT ETF Units FP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaneck Internat REIT ETF Units FP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.