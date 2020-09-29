ValuEngine Lowers Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) to Buy

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on URGN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urogen Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Urogen Pharma from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.17.

Get Urogen Pharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ URGN opened at $18.81 on Friday. Urogen Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $13.12 and a fifty-two week high of $35.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.96. The stock has a market cap of $393.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.60.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.59) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. Analysts expect that Urogen Pharma will post -6.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Urogen Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Urogen Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Urogen Pharma by 459.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Urogen Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Urogen Pharma by 144.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares in the last quarter. 69.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Urogen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. The company's lead product candidates, UGN-101 and UGN-102 are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug mitomycin, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.

Recommended Story: What is Call Option Volume?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Urogen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urogen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.