ValuEngine Lowers Societe Generale (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Societe Generale (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Societe Generale from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Societe Generale alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCGLY opened at $2.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.13 and a beta of 1.26. Societe Generale has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.18.

Societe Generale (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Societe Generale had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Societe Generale will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Societe Generale

Société Générale Société anonyme provides financial services in Europe and internationally. Its primary businesses include French retail banking; international retail banking, insurance, and financial services; and global banking and investor solutions. The company offers retail banking services to individual customers, professionals, and businesses and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to individual and corporate customers in Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean Basin, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

See Also: Momentum Investing

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Societe Generale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Societe Generale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.