ValuEngine Lowers Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MBCN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Middlefield Banc from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of Middlefield Banc in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a neutral rating for the company.

Get Middlefield Banc alerts:

Shares of Middlefield Banc stock opened at $19.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.48 and a 200 day moving average of $18.26. The firm has a market cap of $122.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.77. Middlefield Banc has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $28.80.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $12.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 million. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 7.62%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MBCN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 182.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 19,841 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 47.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 15,964 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Middlefield Banc in the second quarter worth approximately $305,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Middlefield Banc in the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 24.5% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.56% of the company’s stock.

Middlefield Banc Company Profile

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It accepts checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit and IRA accounts.

Featured Article: What is a Market Correction?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Middlefield Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlefield Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.