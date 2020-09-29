ValuEngine Lowers Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Core Laboratories from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.96.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

NYSE:CLB opened at $16.00 on Friday. Core Laboratories has a 52 week low of $6.68 and a 52 week high of $49.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.52 and a 200 day moving average of $18.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.84, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 3.11.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Core Laboratories had a negative net margin of 13.39% and a positive return on equity of 46.27%. The company had revenue of $115.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.43 million. As a group, analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 149.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 387,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,870,000 after purchasing an additional 232,010 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 99.8% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 13.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 94.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 9,728 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 71.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 34,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Featured Story: Beta

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.