ValuEngine Lowers Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BKEAY opened at $1.83 on Friday. Bank of East Asia has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94.
About Bank of East Asia
Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of East Asia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of East Asia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.