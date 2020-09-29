ValuEngine Lowers Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKEAY opened at $1.83 on Friday. Bank of East Asia has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94.

About Bank of East Asia

The Bank of East Asia, Limited provides various banking and related financial services. It operates through eight segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Institutions, Others, Mainland China Operations, and Overseas Operations. The company offers various commercial and personal banking, financial, and insurance services.

