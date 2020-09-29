USDx stablecoin Price Reaches $1.00 (USDX)

USDx stablecoin (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. One USDx stablecoin token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, USDx stablecoin has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. USDx stablecoin has a total market cap of $7.07 million and $5,513.00 worth of USDx stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10,769.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $227.55 or 0.02112923 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001535 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001265 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.21 or 0.00605480 BTC.

dForce USDx (USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009301 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002152 BTC.

USDx stablecoin Profile

USDx stablecoin is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDx stablecoin’s total supply is 7,079,559 tokens. USDx stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for USDx stablecoin is dforce.network . The official message board for USDx stablecoin is medium.com/dforcenet

Buying and Selling USDx stablecoin

USDx stablecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDx stablecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDx stablecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDx stablecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

