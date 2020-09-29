USDK 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $11.83 Million (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. USDK has a market capitalization of $28.68 million and $11.83 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDK token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00009397 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinall, OKCoin and OKEx. During the last week, USDK has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009387 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00261235 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00041304 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00089565 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $170.74 or 0.01600184 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00180960 BTC.

About USDK

USDK was first traded on June 3rd, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 tokens. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink . USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com

USDK Token Trading

USDK can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKCoin, Coinall and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

