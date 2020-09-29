USD Coin Trading Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (USDC)

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. Over the last week, USD Coin has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. USD Coin has a total market cap of $2.54 billion and $339.00 million worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USD Coin token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00009364 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Coinbase Pro, LATOKEN and Kucoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $355.00 or 0.03316546 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00050269 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003529 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

USD Coin Profile

USD Coin (CRYPTO:USDC) is a token. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 2,538,646,861 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,532,648,035 tokens. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog . USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io . The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc

Buying and Selling USD Coin

USD Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, CPDAX, Poloniex, SouthXchange, Crex24, Hotbit, Korbit, Coinsuper, Kucoin, LATOKEN, OKEx, Coinbase Pro and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

