United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. United Natural Foods updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 3.05-3.55 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.05-3.55 EPS.

Shares of UNFI stock opened at $19.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. United Natural Foods has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $23.38.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on United Natural Foods in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on United Natural Foods in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised United Natural Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on United Natural Foods in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.60.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

