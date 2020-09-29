United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 781,800 shares, a growth of 59.9% from the August 31st total of 488,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NYSE:UMC traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.74. 92,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,018. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.98. United Microelectronics has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $4.97. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 1.00.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $44.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. United Microelectronics’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Microelectronics by 6.5% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 39,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 2.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 209,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 29.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,808 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 53.7% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 17,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC lifted its stake in United Microelectronics by 41.2% in the first quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 22,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 6,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

UMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of United Microelectronics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. HSBC upgraded United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Macquarie upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.30 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.55.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation provides semiconductor wafer foundry solutions. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. The company also engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products in the solar energy and light-emitting diode industries.

