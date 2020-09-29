Uniswap Price Tops $4.31 (UNI)

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 29th. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for $4.31 or 0.00040080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded up 6% against the dollar. Uniswap has a total market cap of $417.80 million and $408.74 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004652 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000045 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000153 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,866,285 tokens. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog . The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni . Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here

Uniswap Token Trading

Uniswap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

