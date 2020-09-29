Ultra Price Down 12.6% Over Last 7 Days (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. Ultra has a market capitalization of $37.80 million and $669,555.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ultra has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00001273 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,675.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $226.64 or 0.02123008 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001547 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.71 or 0.00606207 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

dForce USDx (USDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009381 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002045 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 278,066,475 tokens. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ultra is ultra.io . Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io

Buying and Selling Ultra

Ultra can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

