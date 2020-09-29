Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:UEHPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:UEHPF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS UEHPF opened at $32.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.54. Ultra Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $32.31 and a fifty-two week high of $32.31.

Ultra Electronics Company Profile

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc, provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense and aerospace, security and cyber, transport, and energy markets. It offers command and sonar systems; maritime systems; ocean systems; and electronic system solutions across surface and sub-surface platforms.

