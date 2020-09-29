UBS Group Boosts TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Price Target to $109.00

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at UBS Group from $102.00 to $109.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 47.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CLSA raised TAL Education Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of TAL Education Group from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on TAL Education Group in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of TAL Education Group from $64.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. TAL Education Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.16.

NYSE TAL traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,767,552. The company has a market capitalization of $42.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7,425.43 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. TAL Education Group has a 52 week low of $33.45 and a 52 week high of $83.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.44.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $910.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.64 million. TAL Education Group had a return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 0.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that TAL Education Group will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in TAL Education Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,342,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,350,000 after purchasing an additional 321,510 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in TAL Education Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,072,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,183,000 after purchasing an additional 470,704 shares during the period. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. raised its holdings in TAL Education Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 7,906,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,615,000 after purchasing an additional 400,521 shares in the last quarter. BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new position in TAL Education Group during the second quarter valued at $289,758,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,571,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,216,000 after buying an additional 1,359,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese. The company also provides tutoring services primarily through small classes under the Xueersi, Mobby, and Firstleap brand names; personalized premium services under Izhikang name; and online courses.

