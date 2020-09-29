Two Rivers Water and Farming (OTCMKTS:TURV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Two Rivers Water and Farming (OTCMKTS:TURV) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, an increase of 134.6% from the August 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 337,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS TURV opened at $0.08 on Tuesday. Two Rivers Water and Farming has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.09.

About Two Rivers Water and Farming

Two Rivers Water & Farming Company owns a portfolio of water rights in the Arkansas River Basin in southeastern Colorado. It operates through Greenhouse and Water segments. As of December 31, 2017, the company managed a total of 6,682 acres of land. It also develops and leases greenhouses to cannabis growers.

