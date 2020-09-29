Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Turning Point Brands, Inc. provides tobacco products. The Company’s product consists of moist snuff, loose leaf chewing tobacco, cigarette papers, make-your-own cigar wraps and cigar smoking tobacco, cigars and liquid and tobacco vapour. Its portfolio of brands includes Zig-Zag(R), Beech-Nut(R) and Stoker’s(R). Turning Point Brands, Inc. is based in Louisville, Kentucky. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Turning Point Brands in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

Shares of TPB traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.20. 1,112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,381. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.56 and a 200-day moving average of $25.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.52 million, a PE ratio of 88.13 and a beta of 0.72. Turning Point Brands has a 1-year low of $14.09 and a 1-year high of $34.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.26. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The company had revenue of $104.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Turning Point Brands will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 2,215,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $49,704,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,178,918 shares in the company, valued at $183,534,919.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Turning Point Brands by 25.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Turning Point Brands during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Turning Point Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides other tobacco products in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Smokeless Products, Smoking Products, and NewGen Products. The Smokeless Products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff; and contracts for and markets loose leaf chewing tobacco products.

