TRON (TRX) Price Hits $0.0260 on Major Exchanges

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. TRON has a total market capitalization of $1.86 billion and $991.82 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TRON has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. One TRON coin can now be purchased for $0.0260 or 0.00000242 BTC on major exchanges including OEX, IDAX, RightBTC and Bibox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009325 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00265127 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00041142 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00091332 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.40 or 0.01586115 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00180668 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009441 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRON was first traded on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation . TRON’s official website is tron.network . The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

TRON Coin Trading

TRON can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, Liquid, Cryptomate, YoBit, Tokenomy, Hotbit, Zebpay, Bibox, Huobi, DDEX, Bittrex, Koinex, ChaoEX, CoinBene, OTCBTC, Coinrail, RightBTC, DigiFinex, Kryptono, OKEx, CoinFalcon, IDCM, Coindeal, Bit-Z, Sistemkoin, Mercatox, DragonEX, Stocks.Exchange, CoinEgg, Gate.io, Rfinex, Cryptopia, Fatbtc, Coinnest, Upbit, Kucoin, Exrates, BitForex, Bitbns, Ovis, Indodax, Cobinhood, Tidex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), LiteBit.eu, CoinEx, OpenLedger DEX, Exmo, Bitfinex, WazirX, Allcoin, BTC-Alpha, BitFlip, OEX, Liqui, Neraex, Braziliex, Binance, Livecoin, IDAX, LATOKEN, CoinExchange, LBank, Trade Satoshi, Bithumb and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

