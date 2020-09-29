TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $24.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 6.29% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “TriMas’ earnings estimates for the current quarter and current year have been stable of late. The company’s Packaging group will gain from increasing demand for personal hygiene products, home and industrial cleaning, food and beverage as well as pharmaceuticals amid the coronavirus pandemic. The company is efficiently managing production capacity to align with current demand conditions due to slowdown in customer orders. Moreover, the company continues to focus on leveraging the TriMas Business Model to improve management and performance of businesses. Furthermore, TriMas' focus on cost-reductions will also stoke growth. However, TriMas continues to expect bleak demand for its products in the Aerospace and Specialty Products segments owing to the pandemic-induced slowdown in the commercial and business aviation end markets.”

Get TriMas alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub raised TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ:TRS traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.58. 3,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,930. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.58. TriMas has a 52 week low of $18.05 and a 52 week high of $33.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.91.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.12. TriMas had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $199.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. TriMas’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that TriMas will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TriMas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of TriMas by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of TriMas by 889.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of TriMas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Apexium Financial LP acquired a new stake in TriMas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty closure products, including steel and plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets; and specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets under the Rieke name.

See Also: volatile stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TriMas (TRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.