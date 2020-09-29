TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TriMas’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.43. TriMas posted earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriMas will report full year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow TriMas.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $199.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.14 million. TriMas had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ:TRS traded down $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $22.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,930. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.91. TriMas has a 12-month low of $18.05 and a 12-month high of $33.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.58.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRS. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in TriMas by 2.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,521,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,339,000 after purchasing an additional 90,780 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its position in shares of TriMas by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 3,507,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,020,000 after buying an additional 382,134 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in TriMas by 29.0% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,094,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,375,000 after acquiring an additional 470,215 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in TriMas by 0.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,014,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,236,000 after acquiring an additional 10,786 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in TriMas by 25.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,480,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,210,000 after acquiring an additional 304,735 shares during the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty closure products, including steel and plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets; and specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets under the Rieke name.

