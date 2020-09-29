TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $194.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) will report sales of $194.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for TriMas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $189.80 million to $198.69 million. TriMas reported sales of $236.83 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriMas will report full-year sales of $749.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $740.40 million to $759.42 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $785.23 million, with estimates ranging from $770.40 million to $800.06 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TriMas.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. TriMas had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $199.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ TRS traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,930. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. TriMas has a 1 year low of $18.05 and a 1 year high of $33.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.58.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in TriMas by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 50,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of TriMas during the second quarter worth about $256,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of TriMas in the second quarter worth approximately $552,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in TriMas in the second quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in TriMas during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 91.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty closure products, including steel and plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets; and specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets under the Rieke name.

