Trevi Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRVI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Trevi Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRVI) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,400 shares, a growth of 185.1% from the August 31st total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of TRVI opened at $4.02 on Tuesday. Trevi Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $8.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.01. The stock has a market cap of $73.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.85.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.10. Analysts anticipate that Trevi Therapeutics will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $263,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 33.3% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Omega Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 8.9% during the second quarter. Omega Fund Management LLC now owns 1,375,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,053,000 after purchasing an additional 112,499 shares during the period. Finally, NEA Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 33.8% during the second quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 5,940,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Trevi Therapeutics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Trevi Therapeutics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 9th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Trevi Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trevi Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Trevi Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.30.

About Trevi Therapeutics

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nalbuphine ER to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company's nalbuphine ER, which is in Phase IIb/III clinical trial is an oral extended release formulation of nalbuphine that is used for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease.

