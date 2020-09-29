Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trevena, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics for G protein coupled receptors. The Company’s product pipeline includes TRV027, TRV130, TRV734 and Delta opioid biased ligand which are in different clinical phases. Trevena, Inc. is based in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TRVN. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Trevena in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Trevena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Trevena from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Trevena from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Trevena in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

TRVN stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,940,445. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 16.25, a current ratio of 16.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Trevena has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $3.68. The stock has a market cap of $371.20 million, a PE ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 2.83.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trevena will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Trevena during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Trevena by 186.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 12,231 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Trevena by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 11,674 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Trevena by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trevena by 23.1% during the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 66,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. 14.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatment options that target and treat diseases affecting the central nervous system. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is warranted; TRV250, a G protein biased delta- opioid receptor ligand, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

