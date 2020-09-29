Treasury Metals Inc (TSE:TML) Senior Officer Sells C$13,500.00 in Stock

Treasury Metals Inc (TSE:TML) Senior Officer Greg Ferron sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.35, for a total transaction of C$13,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 359,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$484,918.65.

Greg Ferron also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 28th, Greg Ferron sold 30,000 shares of Treasury Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.37, for a total transaction of C$41,100.00.

On Monday, September 21st, Greg Ferron sold 8,600 shares of Treasury Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.36, for a total transaction of C$11,696.00.

On Friday, September 18th, Greg Ferron sold 25,000 shares of Treasury Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.45, for a total transaction of C$36,250.00.

On Wednesday, September 16th, Greg Ferron sold 35,000 shares of Treasury Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.49, for a total transaction of C$52,150.00.

TSE:TML traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.38. 39,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,247. Treasury Metals Inc has a 12-month low of C$0.45 and a 12-month high of C$1.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.13 million and a PE ratio of -8.90.

Treasury Metals (TSE:TML) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Treasury Metals Inc will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Pi Financial decreased their target price on shares of Treasury Metals from C$2.10 to C$2.05 in a research report on Friday, August 28th.

Treasury Metals Company Profile

Treasury Metals Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship asset is the Goliath Gold Project comprising 126 contiguous unpatented mining claims and 23 patented land parcels, as well as 3 mining leases covering approximately 5,049 hectares located near the city of Dryden in north western Ontario.

