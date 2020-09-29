Treasury Metals Inc (TSE:TML) Senior Officer Greg Ferron Sells 30,000 Shares

Treasury Metals Inc (TSE:TML) Senior Officer Greg Ferron sold 30,000 shares of Treasury Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.37, for a total value of C$41,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 329,199 shares in the company, valued at C$451,002.63.

Greg Ferron also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 25th, Greg Ferron sold 10,000 shares of Treasury Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.35, for a total value of C$13,500.00.

On Monday, September 21st, Greg Ferron sold 8,600 shares of Treasury Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.36, for a total value of C$11,696.00.

On Friday, September 18th, Greg Ferron sold 25,000 shares of Treasury Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.45, for a total value of C$36,250.00.

On Wednesday, September 16th, Greg Ferron sold 35,000 shares of Treasury Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.49, for a total value of C$52,150.00.

Shares of TML traded down C$0.01 on Tuesday, reaching C$1.38. 39,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,247. The firm has a market cap of $154.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Treasury Metals Inc has a 12 month low of C$0.45 and a 12 month high of C$1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.46 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.63.

Treasury Metals (TSE:TML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Treasury Metals Inc will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Pi Financial lowered their price objective on Treasury Metals from C$2.10 to C$2.05 in a research report on Friday, August 28th.

Treasury Metals Company Profile

Treasury Metals Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship asset is the Goliath Gold Project comprising 126 contiguous unpatented mining claims and 23 patented land parcels, as well as 3 mining leases covering approximately 5,049 hectares located near the city of Dryden in north western Ontario.

