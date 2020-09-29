Traders Purchase Large Volume of ON Semiconductor Call Options (NASDAQ:ON)

ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 21,418 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 120% compared to the typical daily volume of 9,735 call options.

A number of research analysts have commented on ON shares. Benchmark boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. B. Riley raised ON Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $19.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ON Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.55.

In related news, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 11,762 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total value of $242,532.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith D. Jackson sold 150,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $3,243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,918,458 shares in the company, valued at $63,097,061.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,382 shares of company stock worth $3,915,572 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ON. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 67,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.81. The stock had a trading volume of 195,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,544,201. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -542.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 2.17. ON Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $25.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.05.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. ON Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

