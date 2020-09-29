Traders Purchase High Volume of Broadmark Realty Capital Call Options (NASDAQ:BRMK)

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:BRMK) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 697 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 445% compared to the average volume of 128 call options.

BRMK stock opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.58. Broadmark Realty Capital has a twelve month low of $5.44 and a twelve month high of $12.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average of $8.85.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NASDAQ:BRMK) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03).

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 300.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 385.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 21,953 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 123.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 10,581 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the first quarter worth about $4,052,000.

Several brokerages recently commented on BRMK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub raised Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

