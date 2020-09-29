Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX)

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 3,140 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,283% compared to the typical volume of 227 call options.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.67.

Shares of NYSE SNX traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $132.36. 912,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,676. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.25. SYNNEX has a 12 month low of $52.06 and a 12 month high of $153.07.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.80, for a total value of $63,823.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,226. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.63, for a total transaction of $577,898.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,001.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,271 shares of company stock valued at $4,763,556. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SYNNEX in the second quarter worth $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in SYNNEX in the second quarter worth $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in SYNNEX by 2,128.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in SYNNEX by 4,166.7% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

