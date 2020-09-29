Tp Icap Plc (TCAP) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 1st

Tp Icap Plc (LON:TCAP) declared a dividend on Friday, August 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.60 ($0.07) per share on Friday, November 6th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Tp Icap stock opened at GBX 278 ($3.63) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 300.06 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 330.14. Tp Icap has a fifty-two week low of GBX 160.25 ($2.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 425 ($5.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.06, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TCAP. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tp Icap in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Tp Icap from GBX 440 ($5.75) to GBX 435 ($5.68) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 407 ($5.32).

TP ICAP plc, through its portfolio of businesses, provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution solutions, and data and analytics. It operates in four divisions: Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Institutional Services, and Data & Analytics. The Global Broking division offers professional intermediary services that enable buyers and sellers to execute trades covering rates, foreign exchange and money markets, local markets, equities, and credit asset classes.

