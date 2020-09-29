TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Analysts predict that TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TowneBank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.62. TowneBank also reported earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that TowneBank will report full year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TowneBank.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $162.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.07 million. TowneBank had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 19.47%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of TowneBank in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. TowneBank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

NASDAQ:TOWN traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,700. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.78 and its 200-day moving average is $18.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.15. TowneBank has a fifty-two week low of $15.03 and a fifty-two week high of $29.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.31%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuance Investments LLC bought a new position in TowneBank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,396,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in TowneBank by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,272,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,171,000 after acquiring an additional 219,464 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in TowneBank by 30.2% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 582,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,977,000 after acquiring an additional 135,050 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in TowneBank in the first quarter valued at about $2,081,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 9.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 978,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,693,000 after acquiring an additional 87,216 shares in the last quarter. 47.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TowneBank

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts.

