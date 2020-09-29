Titcoin (TIT) Market Cap Tops $28,619.26

Titcoin (CURRENCY:TIT) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 29th. Titcoin has a total market cap of $28,619.26 and approximately $2.00 worth of Titcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Titcoin has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Titcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10,740.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $226.90 or 0.02112542 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001541 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.05 or 0.00605633 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003626 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00012121 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Titcoin Profile

Titcoin (CRYPTO:TIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2014. Titcoin’s total supply is 66,677,519 coins. Titcoin’s official Twitter account is @OfficialTitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Titcoin is titcoin.github.io

Buying and Selling Titcoin

Titcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Titcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

