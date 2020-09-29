Ties.DB (TIE) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.00

Ties.DB (CURRENCY:TIE) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. During the last seven days, Ties.DB has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. One Ties.DB token can now be purchased for about $0.0076 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Tidex. Ties.DB has a market cap of $310,865.98 and approximately $4.00 worth of Ties.DB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009337 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00261898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00041076 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00089947 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $169.78 or 0.01580412 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000245 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00183200 BTC.

Ties.DB Profile

Ties.DB launched on August 7th, 2017. Ties.DB’s total supply is 59,251,278 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,820,992 tokens. The official website for Ties.DB is ties.network . Ties.DB’s official Twitter account is @tiesnetwork . The Reddit community for Ties.DB is /r/tiesnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ties.DB Token Trading

Ties.DB can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ties.DB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ties.DB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ties.DB using one of the exchanges listed above.

