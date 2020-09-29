Thisoption Achieves Market Capitalization of $292,720.68 (TONS)

Thisoption (CURRENCY:TONS) traded 40.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. One Thisoption token can now be bought for approximately $1.32 or 0.00012304 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Thisoption has a market capitalization of $292,720.68 and approximately $281,317.00 worth of Thisoption was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Thisoption has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009330 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00264907 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00041125 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00090943 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.41 or 0.01586047 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000241 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00180287 BTC.

Thisoption Token Profile

Thisoption’s total supply is 180,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 221,362 tokens. The official website for Thisoption is extons.io . Thisoption’s official message board is medium.com/@thisoption.com

Thisoption Token Trading

Thisoption can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

