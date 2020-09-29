TheStreet Upgrades Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. TD Securities cut Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $193.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $157.33.

LBRDA stock opened at $142.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a PE ratio of 142.61 and a beta of 1.13. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A has a 12-month low of $80.14 and a 12-month high of $149.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.89.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 1,158.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Corp Series A will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,043,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,543,000 after purchasing an additional 78,308 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 943,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,222 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 403,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,335,000 after acquiring an additional 13,696 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 272.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 364,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,584,000 after acquiring an additional 266,793 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 127,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,523,000 after acquiring an additional 24,897 shares during the period. 11.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liberty Broadband Corp Series A

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

