TheStreet Downgrades First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) to C

TheStreet lowered shares of First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FFWM. B. Riley lifted their price target on First Foundation from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded First Foundation from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded First Foundation from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Foundation from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on First Foundation from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.80.

First Foundation stock opened at $13.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $590.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.42. First Foundation has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $17.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. First Foundation had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $57.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.73 million. Equities analysts expect that First Foundation will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of First Foundation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of First Foundation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of First Foundation by 159.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of First Foundation by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of First Foundation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

