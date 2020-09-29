TheStreet Downgrades First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) to C

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FFWM. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of First Foundation from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.80.

FFWM opened at $13.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $590.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.90. First Foundation has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $17.64.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $57.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.73 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 10.26%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Foundation will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in First Foundation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,596,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of First Foundation by 166.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 7,596 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Foundation by 8.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 277,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 22,612 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Foundation by 7.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 583,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,965,000 after purchasing an additional 41,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of First Foundation in the first quarter worth approximately $171,000. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

