The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) and Diversicare Healthcare Services (NASDAQ:DVCR) Financial Survey

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) and Diversicare Healthcare Services (OTCMKTS:DVCR) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

80.7% of The Ensign Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of The Ensign Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 35.1% of Diversicare Healthcare Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares The Ensign Group and Diversicare Healthcare Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Ensign Group 5.81% 20.42% 5.86% Diversicare Healthcare Services -1.55% N/A -0.44%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The Ensign Group and Diversicare Healthcare Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Ensign Group $2.04 billion 1.49 $110.53 million $2.09 27.03 Diversicare Healthcare Services $475.02 million 0.02 -$36.06 million N/A N/A

The Ensign Group has higher revenue and earnings than Diversicare Healthcare Services.

Volatility & Risk

The Ensign Group has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diversicare Healthcare Services has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for The Ensign Group and Diversicare Healthcare Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Ensign Group 0 2 4 0 2.67 Diversicare Healthcare Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Ensign Group currently has a consensus price target of $51.50, suggesting a potential downside of 8.83%. Given The Ensign Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe The Ensign Group is more favorable than Diversicare Healthcare Services.

Summary

The Ensign Group beats Diversicare Healthcare Services on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc. provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors. The Assisted and Independent Living Services segment provides residential accommodations, activities, meals, security, housekeeping, and assistance in the activities of daily living to independent seniors. The Home Health and Hospice Services segment offers nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapists, medical social workers, and certified home health aide services; and hospice care services, including physical, spiritual, and psychosocial services comprising palliative and clinical care, education, and counseling for terminally ill individuals and their families. The company also provides mobile ancillary services that include digital x-ray, ultrasound, electrocardiograms, laboratory services, sub-acute services, and patient transportation. As of April 2, 2019, it operated 248 healthcare facilities; and 24 hospice agencies, 25 home health agencies, and 7 home care businesses in California, Arizona, Texas, Washington, Utah, Idaho, Colorado, Nevada, Iowa, Nebraska, Oregon, Wisconsin, Kansas, South Carolina, Oklahoma, and Wyoming. The Ensign Group, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Mission Viejo, California.

About Diversicare Healthcare Services

Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc. provides post-acute care services to skilled nursing centers, patients, and residents primarily in the Southeast, Midwest, and Southwest United States. The company offers skilled nursing health care services, including nutrition, recreational therapy, social, housekeeping, and laundry services; the delivery of ancillary medical services at the nursing centers; rehabilitation therapy services, such as audiology, speech, occupational, and physical therapies; and medical supplies, nutritional support, infusion therapies, and related clinical services. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 62 nursing centers with 7,329 licensed nursing beds. The company was formerly known as Advocat Inc. and changed its name to Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc. in March 2013. Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.