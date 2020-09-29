Tezos (XTZ) Trading 0.9% Higher This Week

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. Over the last week, Tezos has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. Tezos has a total market cap of $1.61 billion and approximately $106.49 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tezos coin can now be bought for approximately $2.16 or 0.00020201 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insolar (XNS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003683 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded up 53.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. Tezos’ total supply is 744,874,212 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tezos’ official message board is www.tezos.ch . The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com

Buying and Selling Tezos

Tezos can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars.

