Terracoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $97.00 (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. Over the last week, Terracoin has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. Terracoin has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $97.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terracoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0595 or 0.00000556 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,703.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $227.15 or 0.02122112 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001549 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $64.92 or 0.00606472 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003439 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00012165 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000606 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Terracoin Profile

Terracoin (CRYPTO:TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io . Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse

Buying and Selling Terracoin

Terracoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

