Templeton Emerging Markets (NYSE:EMF) Short Interest Update

Templeton Emerging Markets (NYSE:EMF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a drop of 32.2% from the August 31st total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of EMF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.20. 505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,415. Templeton Emerging Markets has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $16.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.51.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Templeton Emerging Markets during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Templeton Emerging Markets during the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in Templeton Emerging Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Templeton Emerging Markets during the 1st quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Templeton Emerging Markets during the 1st quarter valued at about $320,000. 37.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

