Tellor Price Reaches $23.13 (TRB)

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 29th. Tellor has a market cap of $34.23 million and approximately $30.26 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tellor has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Tellor token can now be purchased for $23.13 or 0.00215297 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tellor alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009325 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00265127 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00041142 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00091332 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $170.40 or 0.01586115 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000242 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00180668 BTC.

About Tellor

Tellor’s total supply is 1,560,056 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,479,750 tokens. The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor . Tellor’s official website is tellor.io

Buying and Selling Tellor

Tellor can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tellor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tellor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.