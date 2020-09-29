Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (ERIC) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on January 1st

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) announced a dividend on Monday, January 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the communications equipment provider on Monday, January 1st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has decreased its dividend by 76.4% over the last three years.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson alerts:

Shares of ERIC opened at $10.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.22. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $12.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.55. The company has a market capitalization of $35.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.41.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ERIC shares. BidaskClub downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Charter Equity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.38.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.