Teck Resources (TSE:TCK) Upgraded by National Bank Financial to Outperform Market Weight

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Teck Resources (TSE:TCK) from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday, Zacks.com reports.

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.73 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.