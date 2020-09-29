Teck Resources (TSE:TCK) Stock Rating Upgraded by National Bank Financial

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK) was upgraded by research analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, Zacks.com reports.

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.73 billion.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.