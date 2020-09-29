Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TTM. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Tata Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th.

Tata Motors stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $8.85. 20,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,338,820. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Tata Motors has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $14.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.80.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative return on equity of 48.89% and a negative net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Tata Motors will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Tata Motors in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Tata Motors by 82.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Tata Motors in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Tata Motors in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tata Motors by 414.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 5,985 shares in the last quarter. 5.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tata Motors Company Profile

Tata Motors Limited designs, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It operates through Automotive Operations and All Other Operations segments. The company offers cars, sports vehicles, trucks, buses, and defence vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications; aggregates, such as axles and transmissions for commercial vehicles; and factory automation equipment.

