Tandem Diabetes Care Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 3,204 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 50% compared to the average daily volume of 2,136 call options.

In related news, EVP David B. Berger sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total transaction of $203,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,311.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan Morrison sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $5,429,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,936,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 459,610 shares of company stock valued at $49,067,608. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Several research analysts recently commented on TNDM shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Cowen increased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Guggenheim raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $102.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.86.

Shares of TNDM traded up $2.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.11. 7,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,219,410. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of -151.17 and a beta of 0.50. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52 week low of $43.69 and a 52 week high of $116.89.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.21). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $109.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.51 million. On average, analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

