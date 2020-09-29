TAIWAN FD INC/SH (NYSE:TWN) Short Interest Update

TAIWAN FD INC/SH (NYSE:TWN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 64.0% from the August 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of TWN stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,793. TAIWAN FD INC/SH has a one year low of $13.75 and a one year high of $25.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWN. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in TAIWAN FD INC/SH by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 397,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,542,000 after purchasing an additional 13,748 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TAIWAN FD INC/SH by 3.5% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 144,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 4,890 shares during the period. Matisse Capital boosted its position in TAIWAN FD INC/SH by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 100,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 9,292 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of TAIWAN FD INC/SH by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 88,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TAIWAN FD INC/SH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $832,000. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Taiwan Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JF International Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Taiwan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis focusing on such factors as overall growth prospects, competitive position in the respective industry, technology, research, and development, productivity, labor costs, raw material costs and sources, profit margins, return on investment, capital resources, government regulation, and management to create its portfolio.

