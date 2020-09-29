SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Releases Q4 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) updated its fourth quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.68-3.93 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.45-6.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.04 billion.

Several research firms recently commented on SNX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on SYNNEX from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on SYNNEX from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Barrington Research raised their target price on SYNNEX from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised SYNNEX from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $132.67.

NYSE SNX traded up $0.86 on Tuesday, hitting $132.36. 912,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,676. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.45 and a 200 day moving average of $106.25. SYNNEX has a twelve month low of $52.06 and a twelve month high of $153.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 5,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.51, for a total transaction of $635,861.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,243.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.80, for a total value of $63,823.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,570 shares in the company, valued at $191,226. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,271 shares of company stock worth $4,763,556 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

