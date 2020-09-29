Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 123.7% from the August 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Swisscom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Swisscom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of SCMWY traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.68. The company had a trading volume of 9,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,530. Swisscom has a 52 week low of $47.45 and a 52 week high of $58.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.20.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter. Swisscom had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 19.53%. Equities analysts anticipate that Swisscom will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers broadband, TV, fixed-network, and mobile phone subscription services, as well as national and international telephone, and data traffic services for residential customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises.

