Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 123.7% from the August 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Swisscom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Swisscom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.
Shares of SCMWY traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.68. The company had a trading volume of 9,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,530. Swisscom has a 52 week low of $47.45 and a 52 week high of $58.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.20.
Swisscom Company Profile
Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers broadband, TV, fixed-network, and mobile phone subscription services, as well as national and international telephone, and data traffic services for residential customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises.
